No. 23 Iowa State takes on North Dakota, seeks 5th straight home win

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (5-3) at Iowa State Cyclones (5-1) Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa State -22; over/under is 133 BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Iowa State hosts North Dakota aiming to prolong its four-game home winning streak. The Cyclones have gone 3-0 at home. Iowa State is second in the Big 12 with 38.0 points per game in the paint led by Osun Osunniyi averaging 8.3.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 2-1 in road games. North Dakota is eighth in the Summit with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Brooks averaging 3.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Holmes is shooting 41.1% and averaging 16.7 points for the Cyclones. Caleb Grill is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Iowa State.

Matt Norman averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc. B.J. Omot is averaging 12.6 points for North Dakota.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

