MANHATTAN, Kan. — Balanced offense, stellar defense and good shooting propelled No. 23 Kansas State in a blowout win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys 85-46 Saturday afternoon.

The Wildcats had no problems as Xavier Sneed and Austin Trice led the team with 12 points each and Kamau Stokes had 11. K-State had 10 players score.

The Wildcats (21-6, 11-3 in Big 12 play) shot 62 percent and held the Cowboys to 31 percent. Oklahoma State (10-17, 3-11) was led by Yor Anei, who had 12 points as the Cowboys struggled the entire game to find the basket.

Barry Brown led the Wildcats in rebounding with seven as the team outrebounded the Cowboys 36-23.

The Cowboys were overmatched the entire way. The Wildcats scored the first 15 points and forced five turnovers in the first five minutes.

K-State made 10 of its first 13 shots as Stokes led the way with 11 points in the half; he came in averaging 10 points per game.



Kansas State forward Xavier Sneed dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Orlin Wagner/Associated Press)

The Wildcats didn’t let up in the second half, outscoring Oklahoma State 43-28 in the final 20 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

The Wildcats will need to play at this level again Monday night when they take on Kansas with a chance to sweep the regular-season series. K-State is in control to win the Big 12 Title with four games to go.

This was the beginning of a stretch of playing the top three teams in the conference for Oklahoma State, which must perform better to have any chance at victory.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State: plays its second straight road game, at Texas Tech on Wednesday night.

Kansas State: gears up for the Sunflower Showdown when its plays at Kansas.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.