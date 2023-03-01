No. 23 Kentucky hosts Vanderbilt after Tshiebwe's 22-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Vanderbilt Commodores (16-13, 9-7 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (20-9, 11-5 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -10; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Kentucky hosts the Vanderbilt Commodores after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 22 points in Kentucky’s 86-54 victory over the Auburn Tigers. The Wildcats are 14-3 on their home court. Kentucky scores 75.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Commodores are 9-7 in SEC play. Vanderbilt is sixth in the SEC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Liam Robbins averaging 2.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tshiebwe is scoring 16.4 points per game with 12.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

Ezra Manjon is averaging 8.9 points and 3.8 assists for the Commodores. Robbins is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Commodores: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 3.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

