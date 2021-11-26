“I think it’s absolutely fabulous that they have a four-win season right now,” said first-year Warhawk coach Terry Bowden, who is in his sixth rebuilding task in his coaching career. “We were projected to win one and a half games this year, that was the over-under. We didn’t win any last year and never led in a game, but whether it’s four wins or five wins we’ve got our nose pointed in the right direction.”