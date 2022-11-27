No. 23 Lady Vols cruise past Eastern Kentucky 105-71

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rickea Jackson scored 15 points to lead a balanced attack and No. 23 Tennessee coasted to a 105-71 win over Eastern Kentucky on Sunday.
Antwainette Walker scored 18 points for the Colonels (4-3).
Tennessee hit 6 of 10 3-pointers and had a 14-0 run in the first quarter to lead 33-11. The Lady Vols used their biggest quarter of the season to have their biggest half as Striplin scored eight points in the last 2:40 to push the score to 60-34.
Tennessee finished at 52% with eight 3s but was 9 of 19 from the foul line. A 62-31 rebounding advantage, including 25-11 on the offensive end, led to 34 second-chance points and 70 points in the paint.
The Lady Vols have a week off before facing No. 11 Virginia Tech next Sunday.
