No. 23 Maryland hosts Tarke and Coppin State

Coppin State Eagles (3-4) at Maryland Terrapins (5-0) College Park, Maryland; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits the No. 23 Maryland Terrapins after Nendah Tarke scored 20 points in Coppin State's 83-67 loss to the Towson Tigers. The Terrapins have gone 3-0 at home. Maryland averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 4- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Eagles are 1-4 on the road. Coppin State ranks second in the MEAC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Tarke averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Don Carey is shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, while averaging 8.4 points. Donta Scott is shooting 52.5% and averaging 16.8 points for Maryland.

Sam Sessoms is scoring 22.0 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Eagles. Tarke is averaging 12.9 points and 5.6 rebounds for Coppin State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

