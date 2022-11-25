No. 23 Maryland hosts Tarke and Coppin State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Coppin State Eagles (3-4) at Maryland Terrapins (5-0) College Park, Maryland; Friday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland -23.5; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits the No. 23 Maryland Terrapins after Nendah Tarke scored 20 points in Coppin State’s 83-67 loss to the Towson Tigers. The Terrapins have gone 3-0 in home games. Maryland is 4-0 against opponents over .500.

The Eagles are 1-4 in road games. Coppin State is 0-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Don Carey averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc. Donta Scott is shooting 52.5% and averaging 16.8 points for Maryland.

Sam Sessoms is scoring 22.0 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Eagles. Tarke is averaging 12.9 points for Coppin State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

