No. 23 Michigan women dump Fairfield 69-53

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Emily Kiser scored 20 points, Leigha Brown and Laila Phelia each scored 17 and No. 23 Michigan beat Fairfield 69-53 on Sunday in the Wolverines’ first road game of the season.

Phelia scored seven points for Michigan in its 10-2 run to close the first quarter. Following MacKenzie Daleba’s layup for a 13-12 Stags lead, Maddie Nolan and Phelia each made a 3-pointer and Michigan (4-0) never trailed again.