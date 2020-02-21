Sydney Wilson and Willard hit back-to-back 3s to make it 6-3 for Missouri State and the Bears led the rest of the way.
The Bears shot just 33% from the field, including 25% from 3-point range, but had 81 field-goal attempts thanks to a 23-4 advantage on the offensive glass. Evansville made 24 of 59 shots.
Abby Feit led the Aces with 17 points and made 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Bracy added 12 points and A’Niah Griffin scored 10.
