No. 23 Villanova (22-8, 13-4) vs. Seton Hall (17-12, 8-9)

Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Villanova looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Seton Hall. Villanova has won by an average of 17 points in its last six wins over the Pirates. Seton Hall’s last win in the series came on March 12, 2016, a 69-67 win.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The prolific Myles Powell is putting up 22.7 points and four rebounds to lead the way for the Pirates. Sandro Mamukelashvili has complemented Powell and is accounting for 8.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. The Wildcats are led by Phil Booth, who is averaging 18.7 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Powell has either made or assisted on 56 percent of all Seton Hall field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 34 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Seton Hall is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Pirates are 11-12 when opponents score more than 64 points.

COLD SPELL: Villanova has lost its last four road games, scoring 64.3 points, while allowing 72 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Villanova as a team has made 10.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-most among Division I teams.

