No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes take on the North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina Tar Heels (7-4, 1-1 ACC) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) New York; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The North Carolina Tar Heels and the No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes square off in New York City, New York. The Buckeyes have a 6-2 record in non-conference games. Ohio State ranks second in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 37.4 rebounds. Zed Key paces the Buckeyes with 8.7 boards.

The Tar Heels are 6-3 in non-conference play. North Carolina has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Sensabaugh is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, while averaging 14.1 points. Key is shooting 70.4% and averaging 14.3 points for Ohio State.

Caleb Love is shooting 41.8% and averaging 18.0 points for the Tar Heels. RJ Davis is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

