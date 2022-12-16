No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes take on the North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina Tar Heels (7-4, 1-1 ACC) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten)
The Tar Heels are 6-3 in non-conference play. North Carolina has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Sensabaugh is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, while averaging 14.1 points. Key is shooting 70.4% and averaging 14.3 points for Ohio State.
Caleb Love is shooting 41.8% and averaging 18.0 points for the Tar Heels. RJ Davis is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.