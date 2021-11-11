They’re not going to change against No. 9 Michigan (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten, No. 6 CFP) on Saturday when both teams begin their final stretch runs at Beaver Stadium. For the Wolverines, that could include a shot at the Big Ten championship. Although Penn State’s title aspirations evaporated after an 0-3 stretch last month, the Nittany Lions (6-3, 3-3) want to finish strong, too.