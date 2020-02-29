Princeton trailed 16-14 after the first quarter but held Yale to 1-of-15 shooting in the second and took a 27-19 lead at the half.
Alarie tied the game opening the second quarter but Alex Cade answered for Yale. After a Megan Gorman free throw put Yale back on top midway through the quarter, the Tigers scored the next nine points, taking the lead for good on a Grace Stone 3-pointer.
Baraham ended Yale’s drought with a layup two minutes into the third quarter.
The Tigers only shot 37% but outrebounded Yale 47-31 and turned 14 turnovers into 19 points.
_____
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.