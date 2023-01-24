No. 23 Providence hosts Butler following Locke's 29-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Butler Bulldogs (11-10, 3-7 Big East) at Providence Friars (15-5, 7-2 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Providence plays the Butler Bulldogs after Noah Locke scored 29 points in Providence’s 75-64 win over the DePaul Blue Demons. The Friars have gone 11-0 in home games. Providence has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 3-7 against conference opponents. Butler is 5-10 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared Bynum is averaging 9.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Friars. Bryce Hopkins is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

Simas Lukosius averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Chuck Harris is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 37.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 61.1 points, 26.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

