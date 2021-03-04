LEADING THE CHARGE: Purdue’s Trevion Williams has averaged 15.6 points and 8.9 rebounds while Brandon Newman has put up 8.6 points. For the Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 19.4 points and 9.2 rebounds while Race Thompson has put up 9.6 points and 6.4 rebounds.TERRIFIC TREVION: In 25 games this season, Purdue’s Williams has shot 52.5 percent.
WINLESS WHEN: Indiana is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 12-8 when scoring at least 60.
UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Boilermakers are 12-0 when holding opponents to 41.3 percent or worse from the field, and 5-8 when opponents shoot better than that. The Hoosiers are 6-0 when they hold opponents to 63 points or fewer and 6-13 whenever opponents exceed 63 points.
DID YOU KNOW: Indiana has attempted the ninth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Hoosiers have averaged 23.7 free throws per game.
