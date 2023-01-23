No. 23 Rutgers hosts Funk and Penn State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Penn State Nittany Lions (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (13-6, 5-3 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Penn State visits the No. 23 Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Andrew Funk scored 23 points in Penn State’s 76-65 win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Scarlet Knights have gone 11-2 at home. Rutgers averages 70.2 points and has outscored opponents by 12.6 points per game.

The Nittany Lions are 4-4 in Big Ten play. Penn State ranks ninth in the Big Ten allowing 67.0 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Spencer is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, while averaging 13.6 points, 3.7 assists and 2.6 steals. Clifford Omoruyi is averaging 13.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

Advertisement

Jalen Pickett is averaging 17.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists for the Nittany Lions. Seth Lundy is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article