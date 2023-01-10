No. 23 San Diego State faces Nevada after Butler's 23-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nevada Wolf Pack (14-3, 4-0 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (12-3, 3-0 MWC) San Diego; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego State -9.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 San Diego State hosts the Nevada Wolf Pack after Lamont Butler scored 23 points in San Diego State’s 80-75 win against the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Aztecs are 8-0 in home games. San Diego State is fourth in the MWC scoring 75.5 points while shooting 45.9% from the field.

The Wolf Pack are 4-0 in MWC play. Nevada ranks sixth in the MWC with 13.9 assists per game led by Kenan Blackshear averaging 4.8.

The Aztecs and Wolf Pack face off Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Bradley is scoring 13.3 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Aztecs. Darrion Trammell is averaging 11.7 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 37.4% over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Jarod Lucas is averaging 17 points for the Wolf Pack. Blackshear is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 8-2, averaging 71.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

