SMU looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season, and stay in contention for the American Athletic Conference West Division title. The Mustangs still have to play at No. 25 Navy, whose only loss is to No. 19 Memphis, the team that beat SMU last weekend. All three have only one loss. The Pirates are still looking for their first conference win for first-year coach Mike Houston. They led No. 17 Cincinnati by 12 points with less than nine minutes left last Saturday, but lost 46-43 on a game-ending field goal.