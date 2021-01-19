Mangakahia and Engstler, who had 11 points and 13 rebounds, each had a double-double for the second-straight game. Kamilla Cardoso added 10 points. a career-high 16 boards and four blocks, and Priscilla Williams also scored 11 points with nine rebounds for Syracuse (7-1, 4-1 ACC).
Janelle Bailey led North Carolina (7-5, 2-5) with 22 points. Stephanie Watts had 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Alyssa Ustby scored 13 points. The Tar Heels handed Syracuse its only loss of the season, 92-68, on Dec. 17.
Syracuse is scheduled to play No. 1 Louisville on Thursday and Clemson on Sunday.
