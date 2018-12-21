COLLEGE STATION, Texas — N’Dea Jones had 15 points and 18 rebounds, and No. 23 Texas A&M rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Prairie View A&M 70-57 on Friday night for its sixth straight win.

Jones and Shambria Washington each scored seven points as the Aggies outscored Prairie View A&M 22-4 in the fourth quarter.

Jones is the first in the program to grab at least 17 rebounds in three consecutive games. Washington finished with 13 points, and her 3-pointer with 7:02 left gave the Aggies their first lead, 54-53 with 7:02 remaining.

Kayla Wells and Ciera Johnson added 14 points apiece for the Aggies (10-2).

Dominique Newman scored 14 points and Artavia Ford had 13 for Prairie View A&M (3-7), which led by as many as 11 points midway through the third quarter.

The Aggies shot just 17 of 49 (35 percent) from the floor but made 34 of 42 free throws (81 percent).

