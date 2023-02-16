No. 23 UNLV women grab MWC crown beating San Jose St.

LAS VEGAS — Alyssa Brown scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Desi-Rae Young had a double-double and No. 23 UNLV clinched its second straight Mountain West Conference regular-season championship, beating San Jose State 77-60 on Thursday night.
Nailea Nicholas scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and reserve Amhyia Moreland scored 10 for San Jose State.
UNLV moved its home winning streak to 18 games — the third-longest active streak Division I women’s basketball. UNLV’s 16-game overall win streak is second only to No. 1 South Carolina’s 39 consecutive wins.
Showing up in the Top 25 for the first time since 1994, the Lady Rebels (25-2, 15-0) outscored San Jose State 19-4 in the second quarter and were never threatened thereafter.
Nicholas’ basket reduced the Spartan’s deficit to 22-18 with 6:52 left before halftime. But after a two-and-a-half minute scoring drought by both squads, UNLV erupted on a 15-0 run with Brown scoring eight points on four layups and Young scoring five.
San Jose State (3-22, 1-13) will attempt to end its six-game losing streak when it faces New Mexico on the road Saturday. UNLV has some time off before hosting Utah State on Feb. 23.
