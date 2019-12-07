Justin Moore added 14 points and Jermaine Samuels had 12 for Villanova. The Wildcats have won 28 of 29 against Big 5 opponents since 2012.

The Hawks have lost seven straight overall and eight consecutive against Villanova since 2011. Daly was the only Saint Joseph’s player with more than eight points.

Saint Joseph’s got within three on two occasions in the second half, including after Daly’s two free throws with 4:08 left.

The Wildcats pulled away thanks to 8-for-8 shooting from the foul line in the last 2:11.

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: After a 2-0 week and winning three straight over Big 5 opponents, Villanova will likely remain in the AP Top 25 somewhere around their current ranking. The team has two games — Saturday against Delaware in Newark, a Dec. 21 home game against Kansas — before starting Big East play on Dec. 30 against Xavier.

Saint Joseph’s: The Hawks — in their first season under coach Billy Lange — showed some signs of life despite poor shooting.

UP NEXT

Villanova: The Wildcats are off until next Saturday when they play Delaware in the Never Forget Tribute at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

St. Joseph’s: The Hawks travel to Temple on Tuesday night.

