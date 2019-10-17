KEY MATCHUP

Appalachian State’s offense vs. Louisiana-Monroe’s defense. Mountaineers first-year coach Eli Drinkwitz said he was “a little bit conservative” in play calls in last week’s win over Louisiana-Lafayette. He also said he was too committed to establishing the run and did not let his players on the outside make plays. Expect that to change this week against the Warhawks.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Louisiana-Monroe: QB Caleb Evans has thrown for 1,397 yards and 10 touchdowns with four interceptions this season and should pose a formidable challenge for the Mountaineers defense.

Appalachian State: QB Zac Thomas is the leader of a balanced offense with 949 yards passing, seven touchdowns and two interceptions and is coming off a week in which he was named Sun Belt offensive player of the week.

FACTS & FIGURES

Appalachian State RB Darryton Evans has run for 540 yards rushing and nine TDs. ... ULM RB Josh Johnson is the team’s leading rusher with 712 yards and six touchdowns. Johnson ran for 114 yards and two scores last week in a 24-14 victory over the Texas State. ... ASU LB Davis-Gaither was named the conference’s defensive player of the week last week after recording 11 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss, including half a sack, as the Mountaineers’ defense held Louisiana 37.4 points below its season scoring average.

