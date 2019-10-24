Arizona State can get bowl eligible with a win but is looking to bounce back after a 21-3 loss at No. 12 Utah last Saturday. UCLA has lost four straight at home but is coming off a 34-16 victory at Stanford on Oct. 17 that was its best game in all three phases. It is also a matchup of two of the youngest teams in the nation. UCLA’s roster is 52.8% freshmen — second-most in FBS — to Arizona State’s 52.5%, which is fourth.