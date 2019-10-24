KEY MATCHUP
Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels vs. UCLA’s front seven. Daniels leads the conference in yards per completion (14.22) but looked very much like a freshman last week as Utah held him to 4-of-18 passing for 25 yards. The Bruins recorded seven sacks against Stanford, which was the most since the 2015 Alamo Bowl against Kansas State.
PLAYERS TO WATCH:
Arizona State: RB Eno Benjamin is fourth in the conference with 633 yards and has three straight 100-yard games. The junior has forced 42 missed tackles, which is tied for 11th nationally among running backs.
UCLA: WR Kyle Philips has become one of Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s favorite targets. He has 23 receptions in the past three games, including 10 against Stanford.
FACTS & FIGURES
The Sun Devils have won three of the past four against the Bruins. ... This is the first time this season Arizona State is playing back-to-back road games. ... ASU WR Kyle Williams has caught a pass in 35 straight games. ... UCLA QB Thompson-Robinson is averaging 62 yards rushing over the past four games. ... RB Joshua Kelley is coming off a season-high 176 yards at Stanford.
