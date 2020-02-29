Ja’Tavia Tapley added 11 points for Arizona State, which won four of its last five games.
The Sun Devils closed the second quarter on a 19-7 run to lead 35-23. The Bears opened the third quarter on a 6-2 run to cut the deficit to eight, but Arizona State responded with 10 straight points and led by double digits the rest of the way.
Cailyn Crocker had 11 points and Evelien Lutje Schipholt added 10 points and seven rebounds for California.
