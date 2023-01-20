No. 24 Colorado women win 7th straight, 73-66 over Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. — Quay Miller had 26 points, Jaylyn Sherrod scored 11 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter and No. 24 Colorado beat California 73-66 on Friday for its seventh straight victory.

Aaronette Vonleh gave Colorado a seven-point lead in the beginning of the third quarter but the Buffaloes went scoreless for the next four minutes as Cal tied it at 36-all. Colorado was held to nine points on 4-of-11 shooting in the third quarter but made 9 of 11 in the fourth in scoring 30 points.