BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts the No. 24 Dayton Flyers after Keshon Gilbert scored 23 points in UNLV’s 88-63 victory against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

UNLV finished 12-4 at home last season while going 18-14 overall. The Rebels allowed opponents to score 65.6 points per game and shoot 40.9% from the field last season.