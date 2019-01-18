CHICAGO — Chante Stonewall scored 22 points and No. 24 DePaul used an early fourth-quarter burst to hold off St. John’s 73-64 on Friday night.

Stonewall, who sank four 3-pointers, scored 16 points in the first half as the Blue Demons (13-5, 4-2 Big East Conference) led 19-10 after one quarter and 34-29 at intermission.

The Red Storm (8-9, 1-5) rallied to take a 40-37 lead at the 6:34 mark of the third quarter when Tiana England scored five in a 9-0 run. Sonya Morris and Ashton Millender hit back-to-back 3s as DePaul regained the lead. The two teams traded leads until Stonewall and Rebekah Dahlman had baskets in the final 67 seconds to give the Blue Demons a 51-48 lead at quarter’s end. Tanita Allen buried a 3-pointer — her only points in the game — to open the fourth quarter, Kelly Campbell buried a jumper and Stonewall hit two free throws in a 7-0 run and DePaul led 58-48 with 6:49 left in the game. The Red Storm got no closer than five from there.

Campbell and Millender both scored 12 for the Blue Demons, while Dahlman added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Alisha Kebbe sank three 3-pointers and topped St. John’s with 13 points. England finished with 12 points and six assists.

