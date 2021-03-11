Tyra Cox added 21 points with seven 3-pointers — both career highs — as FGCU made 15 of 48 for its 300th straight game with at least 10 made 3s. The Eagles were 9 of 29 from distance in the first half.
Morehouse was 10 of 16 from the field for the fifth-most points an Eagle has scored in an ASUN tournament game.
Deshari Graham scored 15 points and Ashley Malone added 12 for Jacksonville (4-17).
___
