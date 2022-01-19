Phills, who spent her first year at Wagner before playing for FGCU in 2018-19, was 9 of 13 from the field, including 4 of 7 from distance, to reach her highest point total with the Eagles.
Phills scored 10 points in the first quarter, making all four of her shots, to help build a 17-11 lead. The Eagles led 32-19 at halftime behind 15 points from Phills, and FGCU started the fourth quarter on a 12-3 run to maintain control.
Kendall Spray added 12 points on four 3-pointers for FGCU, which was 15 of 49 from 3-point range. The Eagles play at Jacksonville State (13-3, 4-0) on Saturday in a cross-divisional meeting between two of the league’s top teams.
Tatiana Streun scored 12 points and Kiya Turner added 10 for Stetson (8-10, 1-4).
___
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25