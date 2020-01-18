Illinois led by four at the half and was up 69-60 with 3:50 remaining. Northwestern went on an 8-2 run capped by A.J. Turner’s 3-pointer with 44 seconds left. Dosunmu answered with a jumper 26 seconds later. Miller Kopp hit a 3-pointer with 7 seconds remaining to get Northwestern within 73-71. Dosunmu then hit two free throws a second later to seal the game.

AD

Robbie Beran led Northwestern (6-11, 1-6) with 17 points. Kopp had 16 points, Pat Spencer 14 and Ryan Young added 12.

Frazier was 3 of 5 from the field in the first half, all three from beyond the 3-point line, He also hit two free throws and led all scorers with 11 points in the first frame.

AD

Illinois led 38-34 at the half.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern has had rough go in the conference, but 0the Wildcats acquitted themselves well in a tough environment against a much taller and athletic Illinois squad.

Illinois did as expected, handling its in-state conference rival despite a well-fought first half.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: Things get no easier for the Wildcats, who host No. 17 Maryland on Tuesday.

Illinois: Begins a two-game road trip, first against Purdue on Tuesday before visiting No. 19 Michigan on Jan. 25.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25