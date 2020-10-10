“We want to be the best version of ourselves,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “It’s going to be detail and precision that allows that to happen.”

Purdy was 32 of 43 with no interceptions. He also ran seven times for 42 yards.

The Cyclones rolled up 516 yards of total offense and held Texas Tech (1-3, 0-3) under 100 yards until early in the fourth quarter.

It added up to Iowa State’s most dominant performance this season and gave the Cyclones 12 wins in 13 October games since 2017, most among Power Five programs.

Asked why the Cyclones have been so successful in October, tight end Chase Allen said, “I really couldn’t tell you. It’s pretty spooky, though.”

The Red Raiders finished 0 for 10 on third downs and couldn’t move the ball until the Cyclones had built a 31-7 lead.

“Credit to Iowa State,” Texas Tech coach Matt Wells said. “They came and took it to us. We struggled on offense. We couldn’t get the running game going and that made us very one dimensional.”

Texas Tech celebrated early when Eli Howard blocked Connor Assalley’s 20-yard field goal attempt in the first quarter, and Zech McPhearson scooped up the ball and ran 90 yards for a touchdown.

Iowa State mounted another 60-plus yard drive on its next possession and tied it at 7 on Hall’s 11-yard run.

“It gives us a lot of confidence,” Hall said, “knowing we can go down and score at will.”

By the end of the first quarter, Iowa State already had outgained the Red Raiders 208-14.

Backup quarterback Henry Colombi took over for Alan Bowman for the last two series of the game and completed 10 of 12 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Wells said he and his staff would make a decision on starting quarterback over the next couple of days.

Iowa State, meanwhile, continues to be effective offensively despite the absence of offensive lineman Trevor Downing, who missed another game with an ankle injury.

“Our O-line is a really tight-knit group,” Hall said. “Even though people get hurt, the ones who step in have done a good job.”

Hall became the first Iowa State player with four consecutive 100-yard rushing performances since 2000.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas Tech: Each of the Red Raiders’ first three opponents scored at least 31 points and gained at least 400 yards. It was more of the same Saturday, with the Red Raiders giving up six drives of at least 62 yards.

Iowa State: Hall began Saturday as the Big 12 leader with 132 yards rushing per game. He ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns in the first half and averaged 5 yards per carry for the game.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Iowa State began the season ranked No. 23, before an opening loss to Louisiana-Lafayette. Wins over Texas Christian and Oklahoma vaulted the Cyclones back into the Top 25 and they could break into the Top 20.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech hosts West Virginia on Oct. 24.

Iowa State visits Oklahoma State on Oct. 24.