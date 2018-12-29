Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) drives to the basket as Bryant guard Byron Hawkins (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Tyler Cook scored 19 points with 12 rebounds and 24th-ranked Iowa held off lowly Bryant 72-67 on Saturday night in its final tuneup before Big Ten play resumes next week.

Jordan Bohannon had 17 points for the Hawkeyes (11-2), who swept their non-conference opponents for the first time since 1986-87.

Iowa hardly looked ready for conference play to pick back up though.

The pesky Bulldogs (3-8) had the Hawkeyes even at 66-all with 3:08 left. Cook gave Iowa the lead back with a layup, and the Hawkeyes forced a subsequent shot-clock violation. Bryant’s Anthony Grant then missed an open look at a potential game-tying 3 with 24 seconds left, and Bohannon sealed it at the free throw line.

Bryant showed it was ready to give the Hawkeyes a game from the get-go, as Adam Grant scored 12 of the Bulldogs’ first 13 points — and buried a 3 at the buzzer — to help keep them within 43-34 at the break.

The Bulldogs then opened the second half on a 10-2 run to get within a point of Iowa’s lead, and Grant’s 3 with 5:37 left cut the lead to 64-62. Joe Kasperzyk then tied it up on a layup.

Grant had 20 of his 23 points in the opening 20 minutes for Bryant. The Bulldogs hit 10 3s after shooting just 27.8 percent entering play.

THE BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes played a relatively ambitious non-conference schedule, going up against the likes of Oregon, Connecticut, Pitt and Iowa State — and their first two Big Ten games were against No. 15 Wisconsin and No. 8 Michigan State. It’s understandable, then, that coach Fran McCaffery would finish December with Western Carolina, Savannah State and Bryant. But the Hawkeyes looked disinterested at times against a team they might beat by 40 if they played again.

Bryant: The Bulldogs might have raised some eyebrows in their Northeast Conference by hanging with a Big Ten team for 40 minutes.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Iowa could be at risk of dropping out of the Top 25 on Monday after barely beating a team that Yale thumped by 42 points.

UP NEXT

Iowa travels to Purdue on Thursday.

Bryant hosts St. Francis (Brooklyn) on Thursday.

