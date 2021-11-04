“We knew this was going to be tough,” said Louisiana-Lafayette coach Billy Napier, whose team is 14-3 in one-possession games over his four seasons. “We had the five-day turnaround and were trying to clinch the West against a very underrated team. This was a squad that’s won three in a row and they’re highly motivated since they’re still in the East Division race, and all of a sudden we’re in a dogfight.”