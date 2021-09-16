Michigan State’s pair of 75-yard scoring plays to open each of its games this season are two of the four plays going for 50 or more yards by the Spartans so far in 2021. Miami hasn’t had a 50-yard play from scrimmage yet this season and it might be tough to change that this week, considering that the Spartans’ defense hasn’t allowed any so far. The Hurricanes gave up one such play, a 94-yard scoring pass from Alabama’s Bryce Young to Jameson Williams in the opener.