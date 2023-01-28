No. 24 MTSU women win 16th straight, top FIU 67-41

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Savannah Wheeler scored 18 points and No. 24 Middle Tennessee State ran its winning streak to 16 games with a 67-41 victory over Florida International on Saturday. The Blue Raiders used a 17-2 run to close the second quarter to lead 29-21 at the break and added an 11-1 run late in the third quarter to break the game open.

Kseniya Malashka added 13 points and Courtney Blakely 11 for the Blue Raiders (18-2, 11-0 Conference USA).

Kaliah Henderson and Maria Torres both scored 10 points for the Panthers (10-10, 5-6), who have lost 17 of the last 18 against MTSU. FIU went 3 of 17 from 3-point range and shot 29% overall.

MTSU shot 48% (27 of 56) overall despite going 4 of 22 (18%) from 3-point range. Combined with the 3-of-23 (13%) against Florida Atlantic on Thursday, the Blue Raiders had their two worst performances from long distance this season. A 43-28 rebounding advantage and 46-22 difference in points in the paint offset the struggles.

The Panthers hit a pair of 3-pointers in a 10-0 run in the first half and led 15-12 after one quarter but the Blue Raiders had a 12-0 run in the second to lead for a 29-21 lead at the break.

FIU hit just one of its last eight shots while MTSU was 6 of 7. The Panthers shot 32% while Wheeler scored 11 points for the Blue Raiders without missing a shot.

