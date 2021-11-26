Down two with 1:35 left, kicker Christopher Dunn kicked his onside attempt right down the middle of the field. The ball bounced up in the area of two Tar Heels, who both had a chance at it, but kept rolling until it was recovered by the Wolfpack’s C.J. Riley. From there, a pair of 15-yard penalties — a roughing the passer and a pass interference — helped keep the Wolfpack drive alive before the game-winning toss to Emezie.