Kelly scored 13 points in the first half to help North Carolina take a 46-24 lead into intermission.
Delicia Washington came off the bench to score 16 with seven rebounds to pace the Tigers (6-8, 0-3), who have lost four straight games. Kiara Lewis added 11 points, while Amari Robinson scored 10.
North Carolina, who along with No. 1 South Carolina and No. 4 Arizona are the only remaining undefeated teams, will have its unbeaten run tested next time out when it travels to take on No. 5 North Carolina State on Thursday.
Ustby had six steals and Todd-Williams added five as the Tar Heels scored 27 points off of 25 Clemson turnovers. North Carolina leads the all-time series 60-28 and has won five straight and 10 of 11 against the Tigers.
Clemson travels to play Florida State on Thursday.
