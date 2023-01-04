No. 24 Ohio State plays No. 1 Purdue, aims for 4th straight win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Ohio State will look to keep its three-game win streak going when the Buckeyes take on No. 1 Purdue. The Buckeyes have gone 7-0 at home. Ohio State is second in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 37.8 rebounds. Zed Key leads the Buckeyes with 8.4 boards.

The Boilermakers are 2-1 in conference play. Purdue is the Big Ten leader with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Zach Edey averaging 8.0.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 15.9 points for the Buckeyes. Justice Sueing is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

Edey is scoring 21.7 points per game with 13.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 12.1 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 36.8% over the last 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 76.6 points, 39.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

