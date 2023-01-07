No. 24 Ohio State visits Maryland following Sensabaugh's 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ohio State Buckeyes (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Ohio State visits the Maryland Terrapins after Brice Sensabaugh scored 21 points in Ohio State’s 71-69 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers. The Terrapins have gone 7-1 at home. Maryland is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Buckeyes are 2-1 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 14.2 assists per game led by Bruce Thornton averaging 3.5.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmir Young is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Terrapins. Don Carey is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Sensabaugh is shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, while averaging 16.3 points. Justice Sueing is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 80.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

