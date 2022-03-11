Princeton (23-4) advances to the championship game of the Ivy League tournament on Saturday.
Princeton led 52-39 midway through the third quarter before Harvard battled back.
McKenzie Forbes made 2 of 3 free throws with 6:44 remaining in the fourth quarter to tie it at 54, nearly giving Harvard its first lead since it was 32-30 late in the second quarter. But Kaitlyn Chen answered with a three-point play to start a 9-2 Princeton run.
Chen was fouled far from the basket and made two free throws for a 68-64 lead at 44.8. After a timeout, Harvard sophomore Lola Mullaney sank a 3-pointer from the wing with 32.6 left to make it 68-67. Chen made two more free throws for a 70-67 lead and after Forbes didn’t hit the rim on a contested 3-pointers, Grace Stone sealed it with two free throws.
Chen finished with 18 points and Julia Cunningham had 12 for top-seeded Princeton (23-4).
Meyers, the Ivy League player of the year, started an 10-0 Princeton run with five straight points and Chen capped it with a jumper from the free-throw line for a 35-32 lead at the break. Princeton improved to 21-0 this season when leading at halftime.
Forbes scored 21 points for fourth-seeded Harvard (13-14). Harmoni Turner added 19 points and Mullaney had 15.
