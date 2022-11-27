No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers and the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils square off in Portland, Oregon

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Duke Blue Devils (6-1) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -2; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 8 Duke Blue Devils and the No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers square off at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The Boilermakers have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Purdue ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 15.8 assists per game led by Ethan Morton averaging 5.0.

The Blue Devils have a 6-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Duke averages 72.9 points and has outscored opponents by 18.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Loyer is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, while averaging 10 points. Zach Edey is shooting 63.1% and averaging 21.8 points for Purdue.

Jeremy Roach is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 12.7 points and 3.7 assists. Kyle Filipowski is averaging 15.6 points and 10 rebounds for Duke.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article