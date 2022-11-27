No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers and the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils square off in Portland, Oregon

Duke Blue Devils (6-1) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (5-0)
The Blue Devils have a 6-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Duke averages 72.9 points and has outscored opponents by 18.5 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Loyer is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, while averaging 10 points. Zach Edey is shooting 63.1% and averaging 21.8 points for Purdue.
Jeremy Roach is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 12.7 points and 3.7 assists. Kyle Filipowski is averaging 15.6 points and 10 rebounds for Duke.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.