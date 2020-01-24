Hannah Sjerven added 12 points and a game-high seven rebounds, Chloe Lamb scored 11 points and Monica Arens 10 for South Dakota. Ten of the 12 Coyotes who played scored. South Dakota had 10 blocks and 19 steals.
A 23-0 run in the first quarter quickly settled matters with the Mastodons outscored 27-4 in the period. It was 52-10 at halftime.
South Dakota swept the season series, beating the Mastodons 62-41 on Jan. 1.
