VERMILLION, S.D. — Ciara Duffy had 13 points with seven assists in a balanced South Dakota offense and the No. 24 Coyotes rolled past Purdue Fort Wayne 79-25 on Friday night for their seventh straight victory.

The Coyotes (18-2, 7-0) had won their previous six Summit League games by an average of nearly 35 points and easily bested Friday against the Mastodons (4-15, 0-6), who shot only 21%, missed all 16 of their 3-point attempts, gave up 31 points off 25 turnovers and didn’t have an individual score more than six points.