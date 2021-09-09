KEY MATCHUP
UNC’s Ty Chandler against the Georgia State run defense. Chandler arrived as a graduate transfer from Tennessee to help replace departed 1,000-yard rushers Javonte Williams and Michael Carter. He finished with 10 carries for 66 yards at Virginia Tech, but had just six carries through the first three quarters. He’ll face a defense that couldn’t slow Army’s run game in the opener, surrendering 258 yards on 67 carries and four touchdowns.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Georgia State: QB Cornelious Brown IV. Brown is in his second season as a starter and threw for a high of 372 yards last year, but he threw for just 129 yards in the Army loss.
UNC: WR Josh Downs. Downs had been expected to fill a major role in the offense with the departures of Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome. He didn’t disappoint with nine catches for 132 yards and a touchdown against the Hokies.
FACTS & FIGURES
North Carolina is playing its first home game. … UNC QB Sam Howell is early in this third season but has already set the program’s career record for touchdown passes (69). … Nine of 11 losses for UNC since Mack Brown returned before the 2019 season have come by seven or fewer points. … Brown is 10-2 in home openers at UNC going back to his first stint from 1988-97. … Georgia State earned its first win against a power-conference team at Tennessee in 2019. … The Panthers are 0-8 against ranked FBS teams. … Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott went 2-10 in 2018 but has gone 13-11 since.
