No. 24 TCU hosts Young and Jackson State

Jackson State Tigers (1-6) at TCU Horned Frogs (6-1) Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: TCU -23; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State visits the No. 24 TCU Horned Frogs after Trace Young scored 28 points in Jackson State's 69-68 win against the SMU Mustangs.

The Horned Frogs are 4-1 on their home court. TCU is the top team in the Big 12 averaging 39.7 points in the paint. Mike Miles leads the Horned Frogs scoring 7.6.

The Tigers are 1-6 on the road. Jackson State is second in the SWAC with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Romelle Mansel averaging 6.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Charles O’Bannon Jr. is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for TCU.

Ken Evans is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Young is averaging 14.1 points for Jackson State.

