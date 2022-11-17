No. 24 Texas A&M falls to Murray State in invitational game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CONWAY, S.C. — Murray State took down No. 24 Texas A&M 88-79 on Thursday in the Myrtle Beach Invitational behind 23 points from JaCobi Wood. The Racers (2-1) will take on UMass in the semifinals while Texas A&M (2-1) faces Colorado on Friday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The victory was the first for Murray State over a ranked team in a decade. The Aggies made their first appearance this week in The Associated Press Top 25 since Jan. 1, 2017.

Wood led a foursome of transfers who were in double figures for the Racers, who shot 50% and made 10 of 22 3-point attempts.

Tyrece Radford scored 19 points to lead Texas A&M, going over 1,000 for his career. Wade Taylor IV added 16, Manny Obaseki scored 12 and Julius Marble had 11. The Aggies shot just 38% after hitting better than 50% in its first two games.

NO. 4 KENTUCKY 106, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 63

LEXINGTON, Ky. — CJ Fredrick scored 17 points to lead Kentucky to a win over South Carolina State.

The Wildcats (3-1) easily bounced back from an 86-77 double-overtime loss to unranked Michigan State two nights earlier in the Champions Classic.

Chris Livingston scored 13 points, while Lance Ware and Cason Wallace had 12 points each. Antonio Reeves added 11 points for Kentucky, which got 51 points from its bench.

Rakeim Gary led South Carolina State (0-4) with 13 points.

NO. 10 CREIGHTON 80, UC RIVERSIDE 51

OMAHA, Neb. — Baylor Scheierman scored 17 points to lead four Creighton players in their team’s win over UC Riverside.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Arthur Kaluma and Trey Alexander had 12 points apiece for the Bluejays (4-0), whose average margin of victory is 26.5 points.

Wil Tattersall had 11 points to lead the Highlanders (1-2), who were 3 of 19 on 3-pointers and shot 35.5% overall.

NO. 15 TCU 95, LOUISIANA-MONROE 60

FORT WORTH, Texas — Emanuel Miller had 16 points and JaKobe Coles scored 15, helping TCU overwhelm Louisiana-Monroe in an Emerald Coast Classic matchup.

Micah Peavy added 12 points for TCU (3-1) and O’Bannon had 11 in the first half.

Tyreke Locure had 14 points for the Warhawks (2-2).

