COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Chennedy Carter and Kayla Wells each scored 20 points and No. 24 Texas A&M held off No. 15 Kentucky 73-71 on Sunday.

Wells made a pair of free throws with five minutes left to give the Aggies (16-4, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) a 10-point lead before Kentucky’s Maci Morris got hot. She made two 3-pointers and a pair of jump shots in a little more than two minutes cutting the deficit to 72-67. KeKe McKinney made a layup with 1:40 left after Carter missed a 3, but Kentucky failed to score again from the field.

Kentucky (17-4, 4-3) got within 72-71 when Rhyne Howard made 2 of 3 foul shots with nine seconds to go after Wells fouled her on a 3-point attempt. N’dea Jones made 1 of 2 for A&M with eight seconds left before Howard missed an off-balance jumper with two seconds remaining.

Texas A&M sped to a 14-5 lead and wrapped up the first quarter with a 19-11 lead. Kentucky used the second quarter and got back in it outscoring the Aggies 20-14 and trailed 33-31 at halftime.

Morris led Kentucky with 22 points and Howard scored 21 as the two combined to make nine of Kentucky’s 11 3s.

