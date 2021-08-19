Utah opens the season hosting Weber State on Sept. 2. The Utes’ fate in the Pac-12 South could hinge on a pair of early October contests. The Utes travel to No. 15 USC on Oct. 9 and then host No. 25 Arizona State a week later on Oct. 16. Win both games and the Utes are in the driver’s seat in the division, with their toughest remaining opponent being No. 11 Oregon, whom they host on Nov. 20.