Franklin had five catches for 118 yards, and Sincere McCormick ran for 113 yards and three touchdowns. Dadrian Taylor returned an interception 51 yards for a score.
UTSA, one of nine remaining undefeated FBS teams, won for the first time in Ruston in six attempts dating to 2012.
“This is a big one,” Roadrunners coach Jeff Traylor said. “We came here last night and all the kids were talking on the field about how negative things have been here -- how they got their tails kicked. It painted a picture to me of how many negative things were in their heads. I don’t know if I’ve done anything any good (at UTSA), but I know one thing – my kids don’t play scared. We put out those bad memories and we don’t play with fear.”
Louisiana Tech (2-5, 1-2) hosted a Top 25 opponent for the first time since 2010 when the Bulldogs lost to then-No. 14 Nevada and Colin Kaepernick.
Thing started well for the Bulldogs, with Smoke Harris hauling in a short crossing pattern and pulling away for a 47-yard touchdown play on the opening possession of the game.
UTSA needed just two plays and 36 seconds to respond, with Frank Harris hitting a wide-open Franklin for the 75-yard score. The Roadrunners took a 14-10 lead on McCormick’s 2-yard run in the second quarter.
Harris and Franklin connected for another touchdown to help UTSA take a 21-10 halftime lead.
Bulldogs quarterback Austin Kendall entered the game with double-digit touchdown passes, but has been plagued by a bevy of interceptions. After his defense forced a three-and-out from UTSA to begin the second half, another errant throw crippled Louisiana Tech’s hopes.
Taylor’s 51-yard pick-6 quickly erased momentum the Bulldogs acquired and gave the Roadrunners an 18-point lead 2:16 into the second half.
“In the NFL, college or high school — not many teams are going to win a football game being minus-3 in the turnover battle,” Louisiana Tech coach Skip Holtz, whose team coughed up the ball three times and didn’t record a forced turnover, said. “UTSA is a good football team, but I think we found a way to lose this game as much as they won it.”
McCormick ripped through the middle of Louisiana Tech’s defense for a 47-yard touchdown that put the game out of reach with 13:46 remaining.
Louisiana Tech fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the rout continued with another score from McCormick.
UP NEXT
UTSA: At UTEP on Nov. 6.
Louisiana Tech: At Old Dominion on Saturday.