After Tamia Lawhorne’s basket pulled the Patriots (2-1) within 11-10, Emily Lytle and Aisha Sheppard each made 3-pointers, Kitley made a jumper and Azana Baines added a layup for a 10-0 run.
George Mason closed to within 24-21 on Jordan Wakefield’s 3 with 5:45 before halftime, but Virginia Tech broke away with a 15-0 run to close the quarter and led 39-21 at halftime.
Sheppard finished with 16 points, Cayla King scored 15, Lytle 13 and Georgia Amoore distributed nine assists.
Wakefield scored 16 points on 4-for-5 shooting from 3 and Lawhorne 14 off the bench for George Mason.
